Another Batch Of ‘Missed’ Keith Schembri Assets Just Got Frozen, Matthew Caruana Galizia Says

Despite being released on police bail moments ago, Keith Schembri has just had another batch of his assets frozen, investigative reporter Matthew Caruana Galizia has announced.

“Second asset freeze ordered against Keith Schembri, targeting those assets missing from the first request,” Caruana Galizia tweeted out at around 9.30pm. “The AG is saying it was illegal to leak the first list. But if that hadn’t been done, the public wouldn’t have been able to contribute the names of missing assets.”

“The first asset freeze missed entities that have been in the public domain, thanks to the work of the ICIJ and my mum, for almost five years,” Caruana Galizia followed up. “Not a good sign that they were missed.”