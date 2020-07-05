Adrian Delia’s Former Head Of Media Denies Organising Lunch With Yorgen Fenech Post-17 Black

Adrian Delia’s former head of media has denied ever organising a lunch between the PN leader and Yorgen Fenech after the murder suspect was revealed as the owner of 17 Black.

Lovin Malta contacted Pierre Portelli after Sunday Times of Malta reported on a series of WhatsApp chats between Delia and Fenech in early 2019, before the businessman was arrested for the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia but after he was outed as the owner of the Dubai company 17 Black.

The messages show a friendly relationship between the two men, with Fenech at one point asking Delia if he was up for an informal meal and the PN leader thanking him for the offer and telling him he will ask his then head of media Pierre Portelli to organise it.