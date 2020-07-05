Adrian Delia’s Former Head Of Media Denies Organising Lunch With Yorgen Fenech Post-17 Black

د . إAEDSRر . س

Adrian Delia’s former head of media has denied ever organising a lunch between the PN leader and Yorgen Fenech after the murder suspect was revealed as the owner of 17 Black.

Lovin Malta contacted Pierre Portelli after Sunday Times of Malta reported on a series of WhatsApp chats between Delia and Fenech in early 2019, before the businessman was arrested for the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia but after he was outed as the owner of the Dubai company 17 Black.

The messages show a friendly relationship between the two men, with Fenech at one point asking Delia if he was up for an informal meal and the PN leader thanking him for the offer and telling him he will ask his then head of media Pierre Portelli to organise it.

A 'mock-up' of the chat between Fenech and Delia as published by Sunday Times of Malta

However, Portelli said he never organised such a lunch and was never even asked to organise it.

Delia today claimed the story was “fabricated” by people within the Labour Party as an attempt to intimidate or scare him.

“There are criminals who seized power and who are trying to intimidate those who are fighting, step by step, to stop their corruption and theft and ensure they pay the consequences,” he said.

“If the PL thinks they will successfully threaten, scare, silence or blackmail me, they are mistaken. Those who create stories and associations that dont exist, lie about people and try and smear those who are fighting for righteousness wont’t succeed.”

