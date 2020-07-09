Adrian Delia’s Former Best Friend Warns PN Will Be Worse Off If He Resigns Now: ‘Democracy Is At Stake’

Many have been left baffled by Adrian Delia’s steadfast refusal to resign as PN leader, but this decision has come as no surprise to his former best friend and business partner Kris Bajada, who had actually predicted this scenario a year ago.

“Adrian will never resign and will fight to the end, even if his MPs manage to force him out as Opposition leader. That’s just the kind of person he is,” Bajada had said back then.

With his prediction now on the verge of coming to pass, Bajada has stood by his assessment of Delia’s character, stating that they had actually become friends in the first place because they had the same character.

“Adrian started this race as a lame horse and he still wants to prove himself,” he told Lovin Malta.

Delia’s refusal to step down after soundly losing a confidence vote among his MPs has left the PN facing an unprecedented crisis in recent Maltese history, with the possibility that he could be forced out as Opposition leader but remain as PN leader.