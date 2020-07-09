Adrian Delia’s Former Best Friend Warns PN Will Be Worse Off If He Resigns Now: ‘Democracy Is At Stake’
Many have been left baffled by Adrian Delia’s steadfast refusal to resign as PN leader, but this decision has come as no surprise to his former best friend and business partner Kris Bajada, who had actually predicted this scenario a year ago.
“Adrian will never resign and will fight to the end, even if his MPs manage to force him out as Opposition leader. That’s just the kind of person he is,” Bajada had said back then.
With his prediction now on the verge of coming to pass, Bajada has stood by his assessment of Delia’s character, stating that they had actually become friends in the first place because they had the same character.
“Adrian started this race as a lame horse and he still wants to prove himself,” he told Lovin Malta.
Delia’s refusal to step down after soundly losing a confidence vote among his MPs has left the PN facing an unprecedented crisis in recent Maltese history, with the possibility that he could be forced out as Opposition leader but remain as PN leader.
Bajada felt utterly betrayed by Delia last year when, after waking up from a coma, he found out his former friend had suggested he had forged a signature on an old company document. However, with the government now three years into its mandate and PN candidates preparing for a potential snap election, he has warned the PN’s situation will only get worse if Delia resigns now.
“Labour have managed to cleanse themselves while in government,” he said. “If a solution isn’t found [to the PN leadership problem] and the pressure keeps growing, the PN might fragment and democracy will be at risk as we will have only one major party, strong enough to change the Constitution [by itself].”
“Power inevitably corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
“We are relatively close to an election and if Adrian resigns now, new contenders will step in, leaving the PN worse than it is now, especially if Labour decides to hold an early election with the PN still trying to find a leader.”
“With the situation as it is, it is not a choice between two parties but between an elected dictatorship and the conservation of our Constitution, which a loss of more than 55,000 votes could lead to. The stakes are very high at the next election; our Constitution and the rule of law are at stake.”
“Simon [Busuttil] has said he had lit a flame; that flame might have burned the house down after all.”