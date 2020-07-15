Adrian Delia Will Not Resign Despite Losing Another PN Confidence Vote

PN leader Adrian Delia has said he has no intention of resigning despite losing his second internal confidence vote in as many weeks tonight.

“Our statute is clear that tonight’s vote has no consequences,” Delia said after the PN executive council voted against his leadership with a 47-36 majority.

“Tonight’s vote was cast simply to make a declaration. I’ve already stated time and time again that I will remain leader so long as our members (tesserati) want me.”

Asked about his course of action, Delia said the next step must be to ensure that the will of the tesserati is respected across all structures of the party.

“The damage isn’t being dealt to Adrian Delia, because Adrian Delia is nothing but a leader who reflects the will of the people,” he said. “I’m carrying out my work as loyally and honesty as possible and my heart goes out to all those honest Nationalists and tesserati.”

“Not everyone in the PN has learned that if we don’t respect the will of the people, we will not make any progress.”

Delia said he has yet to take a decision on potential disciplinary action against MPs who opposed him, but pledged that his eventual decisions won’t be selfish.