د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Adrian Delia Will Not Resign Despite Losing Another PN Confidence Vote

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

PN leader Adrian Delia has said he has no intention of resigning despite losing his second internal confidence vote in as many weeks tonight.

“Our statute is clear that tonight’s vote has no consequences,” Delia said after the PN executive council voted against his leadership with a 47-36 majority.

“Tonight’s vote was cast simply to make a declaration. I’ve already stated time and time again that I will remain leader so long as our members (tesserati) want me.”

Asked about his course of action, Delia said the next step must be to ensure that the will of the tesserati is respected across all structures of the party.

“The damage isn’t being dealt to Adrian Delia, because Adrian Delia is nothing but a leader who reflects the will of the people,” he said. “I’m carrying out my work as loyally and honesty as possible and my heart goes out to all those honest Nationalists and tesserati.”

“Not everyone in the PN has learned that if we don’t respect the will of the people, we will not make any progress.”

Delia said he has yet to take a decision on potential disciplinary action against MPs who opposed him, but pledged that his eventual decisions won’t be selfish.

READ NEXT: Happening Now: Adrian Delia Faces Another Crucial Test Amid Leadership Crisis

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK