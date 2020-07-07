Adrian Delia Will Face Vote Over His Leadership Tonight But Is Insisting It Is Not Done In Secret

Adrian Delia will face a vote over his leadership in tonight’s parliamentary group meeting, with debate currently focused on whether or not the vote should be in secret.

Well informed sources have told Lovin Malta that Delia is arguing for the vote to be taken in the open.

Delia has been facing renewed pressure ever since he became subject to magisterial inquiry over an alleged bribe from Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to prevent MEP David Casa’s re-election.

The Times of Malta published WhatsApp conversations between Delia and Fenech, before his arrest but after the reveal that he owned 17 Black, the Dubai based company linked to the offshore Panama accounts of Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi and the controversial Enemalta purchase of a Montenegrin windfarm.

Delia has denied all wrongdoing.

Sources told Lovin Malta that Delia spent the first hour of the meeting explaining to the parliamentary group why he felt the need to go to the police to investigate leaked WhatsApp conversations between himself and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Delia reportedly deflected when faced with direct accusations that going to the police meant that the messages were in fact true. The parliamentary group also challenged Delia’s decision to attempt to force a media house from revealing a source.

The meeting started at 7.40pm and is expected to continue for now.

