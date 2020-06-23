Adrian Delia Urges Prime Minister To Remove Joseph Muscat From Parliamentary Group Too

In a series of tweets published moments after the Labour Party voted former minister Konrad Mizzi out of their parliamentary group, Delia described Mizzi as Muscat’s “agent and confidant” and warned that keeping him in the party will continue harming Malta’s reputation.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has reiterated his call on Prime Minister Robert Abela to remove his predecessor Joseph Muscat from the PL parliamentary group.

“Robert Abela must drop Joseph Muscat from his parliamentary group and ensure that the corrupt trio finally face a proper and serious investigation,” he said.

This evening, the Labour Party’s executive and parliamentary group voted to remove Mizzi in the wake of the Montenegro wind farm scandal. The vote was overwhelming, with 71 members voting for Mizzi’s removal, one voting against it and one abstaining.

When asked about Joseph Muscat, Abela said it was a different matter and he will not be removed from the party.

“In the case of Joseph Muscat, there are no such allegations. Muscat’s mistake was that he didn’t take action when he had the opportunity to and he paid the biggest political price,” he said.