د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Adrian Delia Urges Prime Minister To Remove Joseph Muscat From Parliamentary Group Too

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has reiterated his call on Prime Minister Robert Abela to remove his predecessor Joseph Muscat from the PL parliamentary group.

In a series of tweets published moments after the Labour Party voted former minister Konrad Mizzi out of their parliamentary group, Delia described Mizzi as Muscat’s “agent and confidant” and warned that keeping him in the party will continue harming Malta’s reputation.

“Robert Abela must drop Joseph Muscat from his parliamentary group and ensure that the corrupt trio finally face a proper and serious investigation,” he said.

This evening, the Labour Party’s executive and parliamentary group voted to remove Mizzi in the wake of the Montenegro wind farm scandal. The vote was overwhelming, with 71 members voting for Mizzi’s removal, one voting against it and one abstaining.

When asked about Joseph Muscat, Abela said it was a different matter and he will not be removed from the party.

“In the case of Joseph Muscat, there are no such allegations. Muscat’s mistake was that he didn’t take action when he had the opportunity to and he paid the biggest political price,” he said.

READ NEXT: BREAKING: Konrad Mizzi Refuses Prime Minister’s Request To Leave Parliamentary Group

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK