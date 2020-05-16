Adrian Delia Predicts A Snap Election Is Coming And Warns Of ‘Clear Cracks’ In Government   

“I don’t think the next election will be held in two years’ time, I think the probability is that it will be much sooner than that,” Delia said in an interview with The Malta Independent this morning. “The PN is committed to work harder everyday, to magnify our resources and get stronger. Our job is to give people the opportunity to select a clear, serious and proper alternative government.”

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has said the Nationalist Party must brace itself for a snap election, predicting that Malta will take to the polls “much earlier” than 2022.

Delia said the internal political problems that have haunted the PN since his election as leader are now something of the past but that cracks have started forming in the government.

“I clearly had a baptism of fire. This was the first time someone who hadn’t militated in the party became its leader and there was a process that, thank God, has passed. However, it was an honest and transparent process and we’ve now overcome our problems and are working as a united team.”

“Meanwhile, the party in government is proceeding with the direction of the leader holding the reins of who can express themselves but the cracks are clearly showing.”

The PN leader said Prime Minister Robert Abela’s recent meeting with his predecessor Joseph Muscat to discuss the economy in a post-COVID-19 scenario was politically significant.

“Reverting to Joseph Muscat and bringing back the man who has been described as the most corrupt man in Europe’s history will harm Malta’s reputation and shows that the Prime Minister had to make a deal with the devil.”

“I haven’t made any deals with anyone but it is clear that the Prime Minister has had to do so to provide some semblance of unity.”

