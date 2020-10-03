Adrian Delia Pledges To Give Bernard Grech ‘The Loyalty I Didn’t Receive’

Adrian Delia has pledged his loyalty to Bernard Grech, saying he wants to give his successor “what he didn’t receive”

“As soon as the results were clear, I immediately called up Bernard Grech to congratulate him and promise him my loyalty and support,” Delia told a press conference.

“I don’t only expect loyalty to the leader when I’m charge but was part of the democratic process. I will be loyal to my country because I’m Maltese and proud and I’ll be loyal to my leader because I believe no structure can succeed without such loyalty.”

Delia said he will seek new employment but that he has no intention of quitting politics. Indeed, he pledged to make himself available for any position Grech may see fit.

He also confirmed he has no intention of dropping his court case against the Vitals hospital contract and invited Grech in joining him in trying to get it rescinded.

“I’ll do my utmost to make sure the leader doesn’t suffer what I suffered over the past three years. While I didn’t find shelter by those around me, I commit myself to be a shield for the PN leader because I believe principles must be respected, no matter if you win or lose.”

He said he will keep on fighting to ensure the PN can represent all sectors of society and to put an end to the “politics of hatred”.