Adrian Delia Meets His New MPs David Thake And Ivan Bartolo: ‘They Will Bring Fresh Ideas To The PN’

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has praised the Nationalist Party’s newest MPs David Thake and Ivan Bartolo, stating his confidence that the two of them will bring “fresh and new ideas” to the PN.

Thake and Barotlo met up with Delia and PN deputy leader David Agius at the PN leader’s office, shortly after their victories in this afternoon’s casual elections.

“During a meeting at Dar Ċentrali, Adrian Delia said that both Ivan and David Thake will bring fresh and new ideas to the parliamentary group at a time when the party is passing through a period of internal reform,” the PN said in a statement.

“He wished them well for their service within the PN, as part of a positive Opposition in the best interest of Maltese families and workers. He also thanked all the other candidates who put their names forward for this casual election.”

Thake was elected to Parliament on the 12th district, succeeding former PN leader Simon Busuttil, who resigned as MP when he was appointed secretary general of the EPP Group in the European Parliament. Bartolo was elected on the 9th district, succeeding Marthese Portelli, who resigned her seat late last month.