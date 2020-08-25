‘Adrian Delia Is Still Leader’: PN Plays Down Warnings Party Media Slanted Against Bernard Grech
Warnings by supporters of Bernard Grech that the PN’s media coverage is slanted against the leadership hopeful are unwarranted, a party spokesperson has said.
Several supporters of Grech have complained of an unfair state of play within the party’s media, with PN leader Adrian Delia being given significant air time and Grech practically nothing.
Meanwhile, PN money is also being used to boost posts on Delia’s personal Facebook page, including a recent announcement that the party will give €2,500 to all PN każini for refurbishment works.
Some supporters of Grech have flagged this as an obvious move by Delia to curry favour with PN supporters ahead of the leadership election, one which amounts to an abuse of his power of incumbency.
However, a PN spokesperson said Delia is merely carrying out his duties as PN and Opposition leader and that Grech is not officially a leadership candidate and won’t be until he clears a due diligence process.
“This isn’t power of incumbency but this race is one between a current leader and a candidate,” he said.
He said the PN’s Electoral Commission will only come up with a plan to secure fair coverage between Delia and Grech once the due diligence process is concluded and the leadership campaign can officially begin.
Until that time comes though, it seems people who follow the PN media will be denied the chance to listen to Grech unless they seek avenues beyond the party.