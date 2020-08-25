‘Adrian Delia Is Still Leader’: PN Plays Down Warnings Party Media Slanted Against Bernard Grech

Warnings by supporters of Bernard Grech that the PN’s media coverage is slanted against the leadership hopeful are unwarranted, a party spokesperson has said.

Several supporters of Grech have complained of an unfair state of play within the party’s media, with PN leader Adrian Delia being given significant air time and Grech practically nothing.

Meanwhile, PN money is also being used to boost posts on Delia’s personal Facebook page, including a recent announcement that the party will give €2,500 to all PN każini for refurbishment works.

Some supporters of Grech have flagged this as an obvious move by Delia to curry favour with PN supporters ahead of the leadership election, one which amounts to an abuse of his power of incumbency.