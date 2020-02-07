Adrian Delia: ‘I Will Leave If Those Who Elected Me Ask Me To Leave’

Adrian Delia has defied internal calls to resign as PN leader, stating that he will remain in charge so long as he enjoys the trust of party members who had elected him in the first place.

“I’m not afraid that someone could take my place,” Delia said when interviewed on Xarabank. “The moment the people who elected me decide my service is no longer needed will be the moment I step down. I have no regrets and I’ll keep working to the best of my abilities.”

Delia played down concerns that the President of the Republic could intervene to remove him as Opposition leader on the grounds that he doesn’t enjoy the trust of the majority of his MPs.

“The law says that the Opposition leader is the person who enjoys the trust of the majority of Opposition MPs. It’s not enough not to want someone as leader but you must want someone too, and I don’t know who that person is if not myself.”

“Are you suggesting that the parliamentary group should have an Opposition leader who is a different person from the person voted in by party members? That would seriously damage the PN…not because it’s Adrian Delia, it could be anyone, but it will create a precedent.”

“I will be very worried if even one MP thinks that the Opposition leader should be a different person than the PN leader.”