Adrian Delia Has Asked Police Commissioner To Investigate Leaked WhatsApp Messages Between Yorgen Fenech And Himself

PN Leader Adrian Delia has asked the Police Commissioner to investigate leaked WhatsApp conversations between himself and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, insisting that it constitutes a criminal breach.

“I am informed that a magistrate was immediately asked to initiate an investigation into the matter,” Delia said.

The Times of Malta has published WhatsApp conversations between Delia and Fenech, before his arrest but after the reveal that he owned 17 Black, the Dubai based company linked to the offshore Panama accounts of Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi and the controversial Enemalta purchase of a Montenegrin windfarm.

In one instance, Fenech asks Delia to set up a lunch, in another he consoles the leader on his embarrassing defeat in the 2019 MEP Elections. Fenech even offered Delia support when the leader was facing turbulent allegations over his personal life.

It has caused a storm within the PN, with the parliamentary group meeting this evening to potentially discuss him stepping down from the leadership.

Delia has stood on, insisting that the claims were part of a plot to silence him on corruption.

Delia’s move is being interpreted by some as a bold move against the independent press. It would mark one of the first times in recent history where a Party Leader is attempting to force a media house to reveal its source.

Delia is yet to deny the content of the messages, and his call for investigation into the leak seems to imply they are true.

What do you make of this?

Featured Image WhatsApp conversation mock-up by Times of Malta