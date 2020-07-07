د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Adrian Delia Has Asked Police Commissioner To Investigate Leaked WhatsApp Messages Between Yorgen Fenech And Himself

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

PN Leader Adrian Delia has asked the Police Commissioner to investigate leaked WhatsApp conversations between himself and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, insisting that it constitutes a criminal breach.

“I am informed that a magistrate was immediately asked to initiate an investigation into the matter,” Delia said.

The Times of Malta has published WhatsApp conversations between Delia and Fenech, before his arrest but after the reveal that he owned 17 Black, the Dubai based company linked to the offshore Panama accounts of Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi and the controversial Enemalta purchase of a Montenegrin windfarm.

In one instance, Fenech asks Delia to set up a lunch, in another he consoles the leader on his embarrassing defeat in the 2019 MEP Elections. Fenech even offered Delia support when the leader was facing turbulent allegations over his personal life.

It has caused a storm within the PN, with the parliamentary group meeting this evening to potentially discuss him stepping down from the leadership.

Delia has stood on, insisting that the claims were part of a plot to silence him on corruption.

Delia’s move is being interpreted by some as a bold move against the independent press. It would mark one of the first times in recent history where a Party Leader is attempting to force a media house to reveal its source.

Delia is yet to deny the content of the messages, and his call for investigation into the leak seems to imply they are true.

What do you make of this?

Featured Image WhatsApp conversation mock-up by Times of Malta

READ NEXT: PN MPs Gather For Crunch Meeting As Delia Boldly Claims Allegations Against Him Are Just Tactics To Silence Him On Corruption

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK