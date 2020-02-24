Adrian Delia: Every Maltese Household Could Have Received €2,400. Instead We Got Robbed Through Our Hospitals

Every Maltese household could have received €2,400 if the government hadn’t entered into a hospital privatisation deal with Vitals Global Healthcare, PN leader Adrian Delia has said.

“[Finance Minister] Edward Scicluna recently gave people €15 cheques,” Delia said, referring to the bread and milk bonus. “However, he could have given people €15 a day if he had saved money from that contract. He could have given every Maltese household €2,400 over six years, €400 every year. The government is robbing you of €400 a year and giving you €15 back.”

Delia delivered a scathing assessment of the contract, which was originally granted to Vitals in 2015 on condition that it upgrades the St Luke’s, Karin Grech and Gozo hospitals. After running into financial difficulties, Vitals in 2018 sold the contract to US healthcare giant Steward.

The PN leader hit out at former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in the wake of a MaltaToday report that he has lobbied his successor Robert Abela to renegotiate the contract with better financial terms for Steward.