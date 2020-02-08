Adrian Delia Defies His Own Mellieħa Committee And Tells Supporters To Attend Każin Speech Tomorrow

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has urged his supporters to attend a speech scheduled for tomorrow morning at the PN’s Mellieħa party club (każin) even though the party’s own sectional committee for the village has advised him against it.

Earlier today, the PN’s Mellieħa sectional committee emailed Delia to advise him to cancel his political activity given the recent political crisis which has engulfed the party.

“We are in a situation where we have just had a number of very senior resignations from the party leadership,” a committee source told Times of Malta earlier today. “There is an ongoing debate over the very future of the party, so we don’t think this is the time to be standing up at a podium and criticising the Labour government.”