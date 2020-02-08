Adrian Delia Defies His Own Mellieħa Committee And Tells Supporters To Attend Każin Speech Tomorrow
Opposition leader Adrian Delia has urged his supporters to attend a speech scheduled for tomorrow morning at the PN’s Mellieħa party club (każin) even though the party’s own sectional committee for the village has advised him against it.
Earlier today, the PN’s Mellieħa sectional committee emailed Delia to advise him to cancel his political activity given the recent political crisis which has engulfed the party.
“We are in a situation where we have just had a number of very senior resignations from the party leadership,” a committee source told Times of Malta earlier today. “There is an ongoing debate over the very future of the party, so we don’t think this is the time to be standing up at a podium and criticising the Labour government.”
After the committee’s complaints were made public, the Nationalist Party sent out an SMS to its supporters, encouraging them to attend Delia’s speech at 10:30am tomorrow and effectively ignore the Mellieħa committee’s advice.
“We cannot stop him from delivering his speech at the każin but we’re not going to attend it,” a committee member told Lovin Malta.