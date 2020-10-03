د . إAEDSRر . س

Adrian Delia Concedes Defeat: ‘I’ve Always Believed In The Will Of The People’

Adrian Delia has urged PN supporters to work together in his first public message since losing tonight’s leadership election to Bernard Grech.

“Over 18,000 PN members voted today, around 85% of eligible voters, in a difficult time for the country and party,” he said, thanking everyone who cast their vote.

“This is a democratic process and I’ve always believed in the will of the people. Our party is still alive and strong. Now let’s work together to strengthen it on occasion of its 140th anniversary, not only for the sake of the party but for the sake of the country.”

“As of tomorrow, I will work harder than ever for this party and country which I love so much. I am Adrian Delia, I’m a Nationalist, I’m Maltese and proud.”

