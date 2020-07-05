د . إAEDSRر . س

Adrian Delia Claims WhatsApp Chats With Yorgen Fenech ‘Created’ By People In Labour Who Are Scared Of Him

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has claimed that a reported WhatsApp chat between himself and Yorgen Fenech was actually “created” by people within the Labour Party who are scared of him.

“This is a scheme that is being operated by the government and the Labour Party, or rather by people within the Labour Party,” Delia said on NET today. “There are criminals who seized power and who are trying to intimidate those who are fighting, step by step, to stop their corruption and theft and ensure they pay the consequences.”

“If the PL thinks they will successfully threaten, scare, silence or blackmail me, they are mistaken. Those who create stories and associations that dont exist, lie about people and try and smear those who are fighting for righteousness wont’t succeed.”

Today, Sunday Times of Malta revealed a series of WhatsApp chats between Delia and Fenech in early 2019, before the businessman was arrested for the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia but after he was outed as the owner of the Dubai company 17 Black.

Times of Malta's 'mock-up' of a chat between Yorgen Fenech and Adrian Delia

The messages show a friendly relationship between the two men, with Fenech at one point asking Delia if he was up for an informal meal and the PN leader thanking him for the offer and telling him he will ask his then head of media Pierre Portelli to organise it.

Fenech also offered moral support to Delia after his wife accused him of domestic violence and after the PN was soundly trashed at last year’s European Parliament and local council elections.

These messages are significant because Delia has denied having met or having had “relevant” communication with Fenech after he was revealed as the owner of 17 Black back in November 2019.

However, on NET today, Delia claimed this was nothing but an attempt by the government to try and intimidate him.

