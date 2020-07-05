Adrian Delia Claims WhatsApp Chats With Yorgen Fenech ‘Created’ By People In Labour Who Are Scared Of Him

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has claimed that a reported WhatsApp chat between himself and Yorgen Fenech was actually “created” by people within the Labour Party who are scared of him.

“This is a scheme that is being operated by the government and the Labour Party, or rather by people within the Labour Party,” Delia said on NET today. “There are criminals who seized power and who are trying to intimidate those who are fighting, step by step, to stop their corruption and theft and ensure they pay the consequences.”

“If the PL thinks they will successfully threaten, scare, silence or blackmail me, they are mistaken. Those who create stories and associations that dont exist, lie about people and try and smear those who are fighting for righteousness wont’t succeed.”