Adrian Delia: ‘Chief Robber’ Konrad Mizzi Has Left Malta And Is Still Being Paid By Taxpayers 

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has called for justice to be done against Labour MP and former minister Konrad Mizzi, stating that the money he “stole” from Malta’s public coffers amounts to more than all other thefts combined in the past seven years.

“You read stories in the press about people arrested for robbing handbags and cars but what about those people who robbed thousands of euro?” Delia questioned. “If you had to count all the robberies that took place over the past seven years, you would find that one person has robbed more money than all the thefts combined and that person is Konrad Mizzi.”

“Is an investigation being conducted into him? Is he in jail? No, he’s left Malta and is still being paid by Parliament.”

Mizzi has been living in the UK since January and didn’t return to Malta when the government issued a notice to Maltese nationals and residents to return home by 12th April in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

