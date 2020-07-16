Adrian Delia Reportedly Calls Yet Another Executive Council Meeting With ‘Concretre Action’ On The Agenda

Yet another executive council meeting will happen within the walls of PN’s headquarters next week, with TVM reporting that embattled leader Adrian Delia has called this latest meeting for next Thursday.

According to TVM’s sources, the meeting’s three-point agenda – which has already been sent to members one week ahead in an apparent departure from the norm – ominously includes the points “Political Situation” and “Concrete Action”.

Meanwhile, TVM also reported that, as it stands, the process of gathering signatures of General Council members (with a specific request to call a vote of no confidence in Delia as PN leader) has not started yet. For this motion to even be kicked off, 150 signatures are required.

Earlier this week, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Adrian Delia lost his second confidence vote after the majority of members of the PN executive council declared they have no trust in his leadership. Of the 84 members, 47 voted against Delia, 36 in favour and one abstained.

This came just one week after Delia lost a vote of confidence within his parliamentary group, where 17 MPs and two MEPs voted against him, while 11 (including Delia himself) voted in favour.

Despite the double, consecutive loss in confidence, Delia has vowed to stay on as PN and Opposition Leader, saying he “does not give up or lose heart, and remain determined to ensure the PN is the voice of the people.”

