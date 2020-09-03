Adrian Delia Announces The First Decision He’ll Take If He Wins PN Leadership Race

د . إAEDSRر . س

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has just announced the first decision he’ll take if he wins the upcoming PN leadership election… to make sure the party’s name doesn’t change unless the vast majority of its members agree.

“In recent months, there were attempts to change the PN’s name and I strongly resisted this,” Delia said, referring to a proposal by former minister Louis Galea to change the party’s name to Partit Popolari, which got shot down.

“It’s not the party’s name that needs changing but the behaviour of a few people who think the PN belongs to them when it really belongs to all of us,” Delia said.

“My first decision if I’m re-confirmed as leader will be to convene the PN Executive and move a motion to insert a clause within the statute which states that the party’s name cannot change unless at least 75% of its members agree to it.”

“I will keep on fighting to ensure the PN’s name doesn’t change. We’re proud of our past.”

Delia is set to go up against lawyer Bernard Grech in a leadership election. Surveys have so far indicated that Grech will win the race but Delia, who has led the party for three years, has expressed confidence that he will triumph.

What do you make of Adrian Delia’s statement?

