Adrian Delia And Bernard Grech Pitch Different Visions For PN Unity As Campaign Officially Kicks Off

With the PN leadership campaign now officially in full swing, Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech have both pledged to work for party unity… but offered different visions in this regard.

Interviewed on NET FM, Delia warned that the party cannot unite if it succumbs to the will of his internal critics.

“Unity has become a buzzword now,” he said. “Of course I want unity. Everyone who wants the PN to offer an alternative to this government which is corrupt to the bone is thirsty for it.”

“But do you achieve unity by ridiculing your own people, by harming people in your own groups and by having MPs creating obstacles for their own leader?”

“A victorious party can never be built on the betrayal of its own leader; no organisation can be successful if it discards the votes of their own members. That’s false unity. True unity means that we stand together and that requires loyalty.”

“Unity cannot be achieved if we give space to people who keep creating obstacles.”

Meanwhile, Grech argued that unity shouldn’t be built on loyalty or submission but on trust.

“I’ve always worked with everyone and I’m ready to work with everyone,” he said. “Unity doesn’t mean submission or loyalty to myself, it means that we can trust each other even when we disagree.”

“If you choose me, I will be a leader you can trust. I want the party to give space to everyone, even when we disagree on certain issues, I want the party to be a mosaic of ideas.”

However, Grech conceded that party unity also requires discipline from the party’s side and pledged that, under his watch, the PN’s Commission on Ethics, Discipline and Social Media will take the “necessary steps” if anyone is caught sowing division.

