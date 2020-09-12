Adrian Delia And Bernard Grech Both Officially Pass Their First Test

Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech have both passed a due diligence test ahead of the upcoming Nationalist Party leadership election.

Due diligence was carried out in recent weeks by a panel consisting of financial compliance expert Antonio Ghirlando, auditor Mario Galea and notary Clyde La Rosa.

Both leadership candidates were also interviewed “at length” by the PN’s Candidates Commission.

In a statement this evening, the Commission said it is satisfied of the process and is assured that both men are fit to stand for the leadership election.

Delia and Grech have both faced controversy over their personal financial situations. Court evidence shows he received a €100,000 bailout from his in-laws to help pay his tax arrears in March and April 2018, while Times of Malta recently reported he has yet to file his 2018 income tax to the tax authorities.

Meanwhile, Times of Malta and MaltaToday reported last week that Grech had recently settled an outstanding tax bill of around €30,000 that spanned a number of years.

Delia and Grech have both pledged to publish the due diligence reports.