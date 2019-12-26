AD Leader Carmel Cacopardo Requests Standards Commissioner To Investigate Muscat’s €20,000 Bvglari Watch Gift

Alternattiva Demokratika’s leader, Carmel Cacopardo, took to Facebook on Christmas Eve to inform his followers that he had written to George Hyzler – the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards – to request the investigation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s €20,000 Bvlgari watch.

Cacopardo slammed Muscat’s acceptance of the gift, indicating a breach in the Code of Ethics that states Cabinet Ministers may not accept gifts of any shape, form or value from those who may influence their decisions while in government.

Sources told Lovin Malta that the watch cost around €20,000 back in 2004 and had significantly risen in value by the time it was given to Muscat.

Sources said Fenech gave the white-gold watch to Muscat in Christmas 2014 and was not the only gift the businessman gave to the Prime Minister throughout the years.

Muscat has still not responded to questions sent by Lovin Malta to confirm or deny the gifts, but the Prime Minister was active online yesterday – tweeting a Merry Christmas wish to his followers.

Roberta Metsola has also weighed in with her thoughts on the revelation, citing an old tale of former president Vincent Tabone and the turkey he refused to take in at Christmastime.