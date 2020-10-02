Activists Launch Fundraiser After Losing Libel For ‘Whore’ Slur At Rosianne Cutajar

Two activists are crowdfunding €3,600 after losing a libel instigated against them by parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar over a Facebook comment which referred to her as a prostitute.

Godfrey Leone Ganado, a retired partner of a major audit firm, and Rachel Williams, an activist, say they need €2,000 to cover their legal and court fees and €900 to cover the moral damages they are bound to pay.

While the destination of the remaining €700 hasn’t been specified, the activists said funds raised will also be spent on expenses incurred in the set up and short term maintenance of the crowdfunding campaign.

“As you may well be aware, we have a number of costs incurred by the libel cases Rosianne Cutajar brought against us,” they wrote. “We do not have any financial backing from rich businessmen or political parties. We are asking for your financial help to settle these costs.”

They’ve managed to raise €565 as of the time of writing.

They promised to donate any remaining funds to Dar Merħba Bik, a shelter for domestic violence.