Activists Launch Fundraiser After Losing Libel For ‘Whore’ Slur At Rosianne Cutajar
Two activists are crowdfunding €3,600 after losing a libel instigated against them by parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar over a Facebook comment which referred to her as a prostitute.
Godfrey Leone Ganado, a retired partner of a major audit firm, and Rachel Williams, an activist, say they need €2,000 to cover their legal and court fees and €900 to cover the moral damages they are bound to pay.
While the destination of the remaining €700 hasn’t been specified, the activists said funds raised will also be spent on expenses incurred in the set up and short term maintenance of the crowdfunding campaign.
“As you may well be aware, we have a number of costs incurred by the libel cases Rosianne Cutajar brought against us,” they wrote. “We do not have any financial backing from rich businessmen or political parties. We are asking for your financial help to settle these costs.”
They’ve managed to raise €565 as of the time of writing.
They promised to donate any remaining funds to Dar Merħba Bik, a shelter for domestic violence.
Cutajar sued Leone Ganado and Williams for libel in 2018 after Leone Ganado implied she was a prostitute and a call girl on both his own and Williams’ Facebook walls.
Although Williams didn’t call Cutajar a prostitute herself, she was punished by the courts for not moderating Leone Ganado’s comments.
“You will never find me calling anyone a prostitute anywhere. Why? Because it’s not the way to do things,” Williams said after the judgement.
Cutajar has described the court’s ruling as a “victory to all girls and women” and a strong statement that it’s unacceptable to call a woman a ‘whore’ simply because she is a woman.