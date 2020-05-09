With A Total Population Of Just Over Gozo’s And Zero Active Cases, The Faroe Islands Kick Off Football Once Again

Football has resumed in The Faroe Islands, making the north Atlantic archipelago’s league one of the first globally to resume following a tumultous couple of months dominated by COVID-19 closures and cancellations.

The Betri League, a 10-team competition which is the top professional football league for the population of just over 50,000 people (for context, our own Gozo has some 31,000), will be kicking off today through matches played in empty stadiums… and soccer-starved fans from all over the world will definitely be tuning in.

“There has been some international interest in the league and that is new for us,” chairman of the islands’ Football Association competitions committee Roin Schroter said in an interview. “But we have a very good league and a lot of foreign players from Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Serbia.”

Recording zero COVID-19 deaths, The Faroe Islands have just this morning announced no more active cases out of their total 187.

The archipelago’s population density has definitely helped; at 1,400 square kilometres and a population of 52,110 as of January 2020, a poulation less than Gozo’s lives in an area four times bigger than all of Malta.

“If someone in one of the teams gets infected, we have breaks built in to the competition that we can use, or we can move up the dates of the competition,” Schroter said, explaining how the lonely isles, situated about 600 kilometres north of Scotland, are still taking precautions despite their practically negligible cases.