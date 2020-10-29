WATCH: COVID-23?! Michael Bay’s Already-Hated Blockbuster Imagines Another Three Years Of Lockdown
In typical 2020 fashion, it seems like the world is getting a COVID-themed blockbuster before a COVID-19 vaccine… and we can’t say we’re entirely surprised.
Earlier today, the planet was “treated” to the first trailer of Songbird, a Coronavirus-inspired flick set to be released in 2021 and produced by none other than cinema giant Michael Bay.
Set in 2024, the film imagines a world where COVID-19 is not only not a thing of the past, but has mutated to the point where it has a 50% mortality rate. Oh, and lockdown has now lasted four years. Fun.
And sure, the overarching plot might include a young couple trying to be together, but with quarantine camps and non-compliant patients being shot on sight, the whole thing looks as gloomy and doomy as you can expect from a film inspired by real-life doom and doom.
In fact, mere hours after its trailer dropped, the “COVID-23” film has already received some harsh criticism from people accusing it of “cashing in on human suffering”.
“Talk about pure bad taste,” one person said on Twitter. “Let’s make a movie about a family dying from COVID while your REAL family is dying from COVID. Yeah, this is exactly what people need.”
“I can’t even believe that this movie is coming out when cases are skyrocketing, hospitalizations are going back up,” another said, with more people claiming “this is definitely not the movie we need right now.”
What do you make of this? Do you agree that this film is insensitive or are you excited to watch it?