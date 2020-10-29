WATCH: COVID-23?! Michael Bay’s Already-Hated Blockbuster Imagines Another Three Years Of Lockdown

In typical 2020 fashion, it seems like the world is getting a COVID-themed blockbuster before a COVID-19 vaccine… and we can’t say we’re entirely surprised.

Earlier today, the planet was “treated” to the first trailer of Songbird, a Coronavirus-inspired flick set to be released in 2021 and produced by none other than cinema giant Michael Bay.

Set in 2024, the film imagines a world where COVID-19 is not only not a thing of the past, but has mutated to the point where it has a 50% mortality rate. Oh, and lockdown has now lasted four years. Fun.

And sure, the overarching plot might include a young couple trying to be together, but with quarantine camps and non-compliant patients being shot on sight, the whole thing looks as gloomy and doomy as you can expect from a film inspired by real-life doom and doom.