WATCH: Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Boris Johnson announced it today, saying he had developed mild symptoms such as a temperature and a persistent cough.
He is now self-isolating and working from home, but said he remains in good spirits and thanked the National Health System, as well as police, teachers and other public services in the UK.
The UK was slow to react to the pandemic that has swept the nation but has rolled out preventative measures over the last few days.