WATCH: American News Channel Looks Into Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder In Chilling Five-Part Documentary
Malta is still coming to terms with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, but its devastating effects on freedom of speech have had a global effect.
This is why international media houses, like the American MSNBC, were attracted to Malta and its long story of corruption and scandals that ended with the death of the island’s most prominent journalist.
In a chilling five-part documentary on who Daphne Caruana Galizia was and why she was killed, MSNBC travels all the way to Malta to speak to family, friends and people affected by the shocking murder.
Anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s death stunned Malta — and ignited a fight for truth and…
Posted by MSNBC on Monday, September 21, 2020
Caruana Galizia’s son, Matthew, featured on this documentary to give us an emotional look into what actually went down the day his mother was assassinated in a heartbreaking narrative.
Posted by Matthew Caruana Galizia on Sunday, September 20, 2020
The third act of the documentary is set to reach the public by tonight with the final two being published tomorrow. Look out for these episodes on the MSNBC website to delve deeper into this murder shrouded in corruption and exposés.