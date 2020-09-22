WATCH: American News Channel Looks Into Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder In Chilling Five-Part Documentary

Malta is still coming to terms with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, but its devastating effects on freedom of speech have had a global effect.

This is why international media houses, like the American MSNBC, were attracted to Malta and its long story of corruption and scandals that ended with the death of the island’s most prominent journalist.

In a chilling five-part documentary on who Daphne Caruana Galizia was and why she was killed, MSNBC travels all the way to Malta to speak to family, friends and people affected by the shocking murder.