The New World Record For Daily COVID-19 Increases Has Just Been Set… At Over 230,000 Cases

WHO confirmed the record increase some hours ago, saying there have been 230,370 new cases of the virus in 24 hours. The previous record had only stood for two days, after 228,000 new cases were recorded on Friday.

Malta’s COVID-19 situation might be currently under control, but around the world, shocking records are still being set on a daily basis. And yesterday, the World Health Organisation reported a worrying record: over 230,000 new confirmed cases in just 24 hours.

The world's daily cases of COVID-19... and the worrying new records currently being set. Source: Johns Hopkins

Another record increase of COVID-19 infections was recorded in the United States, with more than 66,500 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Florida is currently topping the US’ single-day record, with over 15,000 new cases being recorded in the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India, South Africa and Brazil registered other massive rises in cases. Steadily approaching 850,000 total cases, India recorded a record surge of 28,637 cases yesterday, with a week-long lockdown being announced in the southern technology hub of Bangalore.

13,497 new cases were reported in South Africa, where the total number of cases is now 264,184, prompting Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to warn citizens of a COVID-19 “storm”.

More than 12.7 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far, with the total death toll now skipping Malta’s population at 565,000.

Of the 12.7 million people to have been infected, more than seven million have recovered.

