System Of A Down Frontman Shares Post On Corruption Linked To Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Murder

Serj Tankian, a Grammy-winning vocalist who leads the famous heavy metal outfit, is also known for his political activism. He’s spoken out about on issues like the Armenian genocide, the recent escalating violence in Azerbaijan and has now shared this post to his 1.8 million Facebook followers.

System of a Down’s lead singer Serj Tankian has shared a post detailing corruption that has been linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The post in question shows a picture of the makeshift memorial for the late journalist on the Great Siege Monument in Valletta.

Accompanying the image are words from the investigative findings of the Daphne Project, a coordinated effort of journalists to continue Caruana Galizia’s corruption investigations.

It namely details the link of the Swiss unit of Azeri state energy company Socar, a shareholder of Electrogas, which Daphne was investigating before her assassination.

And while we wish he shared some of his thoughts with the post, it’s great to see someone with such a global platform inform his followers on the issue.

What do you think of Serj Tankian’s gesture?