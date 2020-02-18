Roberta Metsola Had Dinner With Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Last Night And It Could Mean Big Things For Malta And The Media

Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola had an exclusive private dinner in Brussels last night with none other than Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook.

Around ten people, including Nick Clegg, Facebook’s head of communications and the UK’s former Deputy Prime Minister, were present for the meeting, which focused heavily on digital regulation, online security and privacy and ensuring media freedom.

When contacted by Lovin Malta, Metsola confirmed she and Zuckerberg discussed potential plans for Malta with regards Facebook safeguards for the media.

“We had a very good discussion and focused on what sort of regulation companies like Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp could adopt in the near future to ensure that the online world becomes a safer place for people and for companies alike,” she said.

“My point was that I want to ensure that huge tech companies, like his, have the necessary safeguards in place to prevent the spread of disinformation, hate and extremist content while promoting innovation, protecting free speech and defending people’s expectations of privacy.”

“It is a delicate balance but one that I think can be achieved – and I am optimistic that we will soon see things – maybe even starting in Malta – to see how to take these ideas forward.”