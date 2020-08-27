Next! 10-Man Hibernians Emerge Victorious In UEFA Europa League Qualifying Round

د . إAEDSRر . س

Hibernians FC have just come out victorious in their first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, beating FC Vaduz 2-0 while away and with one man down.

Playing  in Liechtenstein’s Rheinpark Stadion, Hibs took the lead shortly before the end of the first half, with a goal by Jurgen Degabriele in the 34th minute.

Then, another goal by Degabriele shortly after the second half kicked off in the 56th minute saw the boys in white take it home.

Just eight minutes later, captain Bjorn Kristensen was shown the red card, but being one man down didn’t stop Hibernians from holding on to their comfortable lead.

“It was tough, but we did what we needed to do,” the Maltese side announced to its followers on Facebook. “Into the second Qualifying Round we go!”

Elsewhere in the continent, St. Paul’s Bay’s Sirens were less fortunate during their first ever participation in European football, just losing out on another shot at the Europa League after succumbing to a late goal and a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bulgaria’s CKSA Sofia.

