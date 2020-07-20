Montenegro’s Opposition Wants Maltese Parliament’s Cooperation In Wind Farm Investigation, Jason Azzopardi Reveals

All of Montenegro’s Opposition MPs voted in favour of setting up a Special Parliament Committee to investigate a controversial wind farm deal linking the Balkan country to Malta… and one of the more vocal MPs has even reached out to our island’s own.

“Yesterday evening I received this communication from the Opposition in the Parliament of Montenegro concerning the wind farm scandal headed by Konrad Mizzi,” PN MP Jason Azzopardi said on Facebook this morning.

In the email, MP Srdjan Milic explained how all of his fellow Opposition MPs (39 out of the total 81 in Montenegro), had voted in favour of a proposition to create this commitee.

In Milic’s own words, the committee would “investigate all aspects of the Mozura wind farm scandal”, going on to remark that Montenegro has “endemic corruption, especially in the field of energy”.

“It will be for us very important to have, if you think it is possible, cooperation with Parliament of Malta,” the email concludes.