Maltese MEP Chosen As Top Ten ‘Key Player’ By European Parliament Magazine

Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba has just been named as a top ten key player out of a total of 705 MEPs in the official European Parliament magazine.

Agius Saliba featured in the ‘Movers & Shakers’ column which looked at the key people within the European Parliament dealing with important issues in the second half of 2020.

Agius Saliba is being applauded in his capacity as IMCO rapporteur on the report Digital Services Act and his efforts at improving the functioning of the Single Market.

“After the summer recess, this is a huge honour for me to be nominated as a key player in the EU digital arena by Parliament Magazine,” said MEP Alex Agius Saliba.

“This nomination is not only for me but for Malta and for the Maltese people that have put their trust in me. I am happy that despite coming from the smallest Member State in the European Union with our work as MEPs, we can have great impact and influence over European politics,” concluded the MEP.