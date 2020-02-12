Maltese-American Pete Buttigieg Just Misses Out On Top Spot In New Hampshire Primaries But Still Secures Key Votes

Maltese-American Pete Buttigieg just missed out on the top spot in the New Hampshire Primaries for the Democrat’s nominee for US President, finishing behind Bernie Sanders.

Some 280,000 Democratic voters cast their ballots, with Sanders taking 26% of the vote to Buttigieg’s 24.4%. However, they will each get votes of nine of the 24 delegates representing New Hampshire at the Democratic national convention.

The race is far from over. Buttigieg won the Iowa primaries last week. The first two primaries are the first in a long line of votes candidates need to secure to clinch the party nomination in America’s strange political system.

The candidates will move across several nationwide state-by-state votes, known as primaries and caucuses, which ends at the Democratic Party’s national convention in Wisconsin this July. Next up is Nevada, followed by South Carolina.

Each area is made up of a specific number of delegates who vote for the candidate at the national convention in a manner that reflects the popular vote.

The eventual nominee will challenge President Donald Trump, a Republican, in November’s White House election.

Affectionately known as Mayor Pete, Buttigieg has emerged as an unknown favourite in the race, even if he is often criticised for being too inexperienced in the role.

His centrist policies and new perspective ave endeared him to voters. However, he is facing criticism for being far too close to big business and other powerful lobbying groups.