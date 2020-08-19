Malta’s Total COVID-19 Case Rate Per One Million People Now Officially Higher Than Global Average

Having said that, if one were to adjust the current rate to exclude the migrant numbers, Malta would still have more cases per one million people than the worldwide figures, with 2,978.

It is interesting to note that these statistics – pulled from Google’s official aggregator of cases – puts Malta’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 1,575. This means, contrary to local health authorities’ recent decision, this still counts 105 infected migrants who are not being included in the national tallies anymore.

The current number of total cases per one million people worldwide stands at 2,828, but last week’s spike of cases in Malta – the country’s highest yet – has propelled the island well above that, at 3,191.

Of course, it’s important to take figures like these into proper context.

Smaller cities and countries might end up showing a skewed and worryingly large case rate when scaled up to cases per one million people.

Qatar and Bahrain, for example, are currently dominating the category with 42,100 and 30,831 cases per million respectively.

Meanwhile, the US currently has 16,684 cases per million.

Malta’s 3,191 is slightly less than France’s 3,299. As far as this particular statistic go, the island is considered marginally worse hit than countries like Turkey (3,028), Denmark (2,789) and Germany (2,743).

The United Kingdom, to which Malta has always had very close ties, stands higher up the list, with 4,821 cases per one million people. In total, over 320,000 people have been confirmed to be infected in the UK since the virus first landed in Europe.

Having said that, there’s no denying the fact that Malta is currently going through its highest spike of COVD-19 cases since the virus first landed on our shores all the way back in March.

In fact, Malta has just gone through its worst week yet as far as daily COVID-19 announcements go, with 434 cases being found in the last seven days alone.

There have been 21,991,954 confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world since the virus was first recorded in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, with 777,018 people dying as a result of infections so far.

What do you make of these numbers?