Malta To Pay Estonia €2 Million In Return For Helping Island Reach Its Renewable Energy Targets

Malta has agreed to pay Estonia a reported €2 million in return for renewable energy quotas that will help the island reach its EU-imposed targets.

Energy Minister Michael Farrugia signed the deal with Estonia’s Economy Minister Taavi Aas yesterday, with Farrugia stating that this was done because Malta was unable to produce enough renewable energy on its own soil in time for this year’s deadline.

The €2 million price-tag wasn’t revealed by the Maltese government but was published by the Estonian press.

“The year on year increase in energy consumption, mainly driven by an increase in population and exceptional economic growth, as well as unforeseen delays in the development of large scale PV projects, has prompted the government to consider complimenting local investment in the renewable energy sector by a cooperation mechanism with another member state,” Farrugia said.

Back in 2010, the EU set targets for its member states to ensure that 20% of the union’s total energy production was met through renewable sources by 2020. Malta’s target was for 10% of its energy production to be achieved through renewables by 2020, but recent statistics show the island fell two point shy.