Malta Has Just Officially Topped Every Other European Country With Its COVID-19 Mortality Rate
Our small island has just hit a not-so-desirable 2020 milestone, with Malta’s COVID-19 mortality rate now officially the highest in Europe.
Today’s European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s update compared Malta’s 14-day average of virus-related deaths to the rest of the continent’s.
At 3.6 deaths per 100,000, Malta’s mortality rate is now even higher than Spain’s, the previous record-holder, with 3.4.
For context, a total of 31,614 COVID-19 positive people have died in Spain so far.
Other major European countries like United Kingdom, Italy and Germany all registered a mortality rate of 0.6 or less.
Czechia, which just last week saw Health Minister Adam Vojtěch resign as a sign that “the country’s effort to contain the pandemic has gone sideways”, has a current mortality rate which is less than half that of Malta’s, at 1.5
It’s been a tragic couple of weeks in Malta, with a slew of deadly deaths pushing the number of virus-related deaths from single digits to 35 at the time of writing.
In fact, mere minutes ago, an 85-year-old man became the latest virus-related death to be announced.