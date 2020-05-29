Greece Includes Malta In ‘Safe List’ Of 29 Countries Free To Travel This Summer

Maltese residents will be able to travel to Greece this summer, after the island was included on a list of countries which have contained the COVD-19 pandemic relatively well.

Greece intends to open up to tourists from 15th June, but only to those hailing from countries with an “epidemiological profile” that makes travel from them relatively safe.

Malta has been included in this list, along with the likes of China, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Israel, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand. The UK, Spain, Italy, Russia and the United States have all been left out of the list.

Of course, travel from Malta will depend on when the island opens up its airport to passenger flights.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has said the airport will remain closed until 15th June, but Air Malta has suggested it could open even earlier by saying masks will be mandatory on board flights as of 1st June.

Meanwhile, Times of Malta has reported that the airport will remain closed until 15th July.

European countries have adopted different strategies in terms of welcoming tourists back to their lands. For example, Cyprus has included Malta in a list of 20 ‘safe’ countries while Latvia advised its citizens to avoid visiting the island when its rate of infection climbed in recent weeks.

