Global COVID-19 Deaths Hit 100,000 As USA Records As Many Cases As Malta’s Whole Population

Over 100,000 people have now died from COVID-19 around the world, as more and more grim figures stack up worldwide.

Earlier this evening, updating its global numbers, Johns Hopkins’ official death count hit 100,376.

Italy still leads the pack with 18,849 deaths, even though the Mediterranean peninsula has recently been exhibiting cautiously optimistic results of its strict lockdown, with fewer critical patients, deaths and new cases being consecutively reported on a daily basis.

The United States of America, although supposedly anywhere between three to four weeks behind Italy’s own curve, is hot on its tail, already recording an astounding 17,991 deaths. Of that total, a whole 7,067 have died in New York – more than double the number of people who died in the 9/11 attacks.

Speaking of the US, the country has now confirmed as many cases of COVID-19 as the entire population of Malta.

Leading the official infection statistics by a truly terrifying margin, the US has now had a total of 489,504 cases. The next country on the list, Spain, has a mere third of that; 157,053.

And while that meteoric number still only accounts for about 0.15% of the whole American population, a number of models show that COVID-19 is still very much in its early days when it comes to the States.

COVID-19 has now infected 1,650,210 people all over the world since first being reported back on New Year’s Eve 2019.

368,669 people have recovered from the virus, with over a million still fighting it as we speak.

Back in Malta, a total of 350 people have tested positive for COVID-19 ever since Patient Zero was announced on 7th March.

Of those, 16 have recovered. Two patients have died in the past couple of days: a 92-year-old Gozitan woman and a 79-year-old man.

14,732 swab tests were carried out ever since Malta recorded its first COVID-19 case last month. This amounts to about 3% of the whole population.

