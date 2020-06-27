د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Fewer Than 100 COVID-19 Patients Now Receiving Intensive Care In Italy

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating worldwide, some good news has emerged from Italy this evening.

Once the global virus hotspot, the number of patients in intensive care across Italy has now dropped to below 100 for the first time since the outbreak.

There are currently 97 patients in intensive care, eight fewer than yesterday and significantly lower than the peak of 4,068 registered on 3rd April. The number of active cases currently stands at 16,836, down from the high point of 108,237 registered on 20th April.

Meanwhile, 175 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours and eight COVID-19 patients died, the lowest number of new deaths in Italy since February.

READ NEXT: Three People Stabbed To Death In Central Glasgow In Suspected 'Terror' Attack

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK