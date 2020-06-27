Fewer Than 100 COVID-19 Patients Now Receiving Intensive Care In Italy

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating worldwide, some good news has emerged from Italy this evening.

Once the global virus hotspot, the number of patients in intensive care across Italy has now dropped to below 100 for the first time since the outbreak.

There are currently 97 patients in intensive care, eight fewer than yesterday and significantly lower than the peak of 4,068 registered on 3rd April. The number of active cases currently stands at 16,836, down from the high point of 108,237 registered on 20th April.

Meanwhile, 175 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours and eight COVID-19 patients died, the lowest number of new deaths in Italy since February.