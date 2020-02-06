Everything But Ġbejna: EU Commissioner Takes Massive Range Of European Cheeses, Wines And Other Products To China… Apart From Anything Maltese

Malta’s got some incredible natural products, from the iconic ġbejna to proper olive oils and wines… but you wouldn’t know judging from the latest list of top EU products that were being promoted in China. A top EU commissioner visited the Asian powerhouse with 100 famous European products, from Greece’s Feta cheese to France’s Champagne and even Romania’s Cotnari… whatever that is. However, it seems they forgot to take a single Maltese product with them. “The irony is that Maltese companies like Meridiana and Marsovin are going through pains to tap into foreign markets with Maltese wines… Malta produces 3 million bottles of premium DOK and IGT label wines, but no Maltese wine features in the list of European products promoted by the European Union in China!” said former PN MEP candidate Peter Agius. The visit to China, which happened last November, was lead by Phil Hogan when he was still Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Part of the product list

“We are throwing EU membership benefits to the dogs!” With a sector begging for internationalisation, the lack of promotion for Maltese products is a “slap on the face” for Maltese producers. Indeed, there seems to be at least one wine from all wine-producing member states on the list apart from Malta – Italy alone had 23 products, 15 of which were wines – but 0 from Malta. This comes with over 800 grape-growers in Malta deriving their income from the wine industry. “How shall I explain to Maltese and Gozitan farmers that the EU does not mean any harm when they see that the EU is promoting Italian and Spanish wines but not Maltese wine? The truth is it is our own (government’s) fault, as we are not making use of EU tools to promote Maltese products,” he said.

Peter Agius with a Maltese farmer pruning Chardonnay vines

“The European Commission’s list of European products to promote in China feature tens of wines from Spain and Italy and many other products including from smaller countries like Cyprus, Latvia and Lithuania,” Agius lamented. “Malta is the only one absent from the list of excellence – a slap in the face to Maltese industry, to Maltese workers and Maltese businesses,” he continued. “Days like these, I feel angry at my own country for not making use of EU membership. At this pace, I fear that many sectors of society will start losing out when it comes to EU benefits. We are becoming European only in the selected areas where the government chooses to exploit the free market as in its shameful passport sales.” Either way, it seems that any Chinese chef hoping to use Maltese products in their cooking might have to wait a bit longer until Maltese products are deemed important enough to be promoted abroad.