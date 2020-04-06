Boris Johnson Taken To Intensive Care As Coronavirus Symptoms ‘Worsen’

“I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe,” he had continued.

Earlier today, 55-year-old Johnson Tweeted out that he had admitted himself into hospital last night “for some routine tests” on the advice of his doctor, as he was “still experiencing coronavirus symptoms”.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to Intensive Care Unit as his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”, Downing Street confirmed tonight.

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.

Hours later, however, it appears the complications had intensified for the Prime Minister, with him being moved to the ICU at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication,” a No 10 statement read.

Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”, the spokesman added.

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 10 days ago, with his initial symptoms including a high temperature and a cough.

“I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time,” Johnson’s latest Tweet, a reply to his earlier one today, reads. “You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”