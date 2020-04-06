د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Boris Johnson Taken To Intensive Care As Coronavirus Symptoms ‘Worsen’

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to Intensive Care Unit as his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”, Downing Street confirmed tonight.

Earlier today, 55-year-old Johnson Tweeted out that he had admitted himself into hospital last night “for some routine tests” on the advice of his doctor, as he was “still experiencing coronavirus symptoms”.

“I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe,”  he had continued.

Hours later, however, it appears the complications had intensified for the Prime Minister, with him being moved to the ICU at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication,” a No 10 statement read.

Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”, the spokesman added.

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 10 days ago, with his initial symptoms including a high temperature and a cough.

“I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time,” Johnson’s latest Tweet, a reply to his earlier one today, reads. “You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Adrian Delia reacted to the “saddening” news by wishing Johnson a speedy recovery.

This is a developing story.

READ NEXT: As Italy's Intensive Care Cases Fall For The First Time, Country's Hospitals 'Allowed To Breathe'

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK