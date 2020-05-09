Beating All Other EU Countries, Malta Tops List As ‘Most Trusted Healthcare System’

Topping one of the most essential lists right now, Malta has come out as the most trusted healthcare system in the whole European Union, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced earlier today.

“I am humbled by our people’s trust,” Fearne said on Facebook. “Together we will beat this pandemic.”

Closely following our small Mediterranean island are Scandinavian giants Denmark and Finland, with Poland, Bulgaria and Hungary bringing the rear.

France and Italy, two of the most robust healtchare systems in the whole world, placed just a little over the EU27 average when it came to trust. To this day, Italy has recorded the second largest number of deaths in the continent, trailing only behind the United Kingdom.