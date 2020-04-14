As Six EU Countries Slowly Lift Coronavirus Restrictions, Experts Warn Of Potential ‘Deadly Second Wave’

Italy and Spain might be two of the worst hit countries by COVID-19 in Europe – and indeed the world – but this week marks a gradual lifting of restrictions in both countries. And they’re not even the only ones to do so in the continent, with experts warning of a potential “deadly resurgence”. Today, a historic albeit small step was taken in Italy’s fight against COVID-19, as the country opened a limited number of shops and businesses like bookshops, stationeries and retail stores for babies and young children. Of course, strict rules on customer numbers and hygienes still need to be adhered to, and some of the peninsula’s worst hit regions like Lombardy are still very much closed. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of non-essential workers who can’t work from home (like those in construction) are getting ready to return to work this week in Spain, the second-worst-hit country in the world after USA. But with Italy’s total death count now well over 20,000 and Spain close behind at over 18,000, many around the continent remain skeptical.

Every European country has had a very different Coronavirus experience so far, but no member state has truly managed to remain COVID-free

At least four other European countries which have been relatively more successful than Italy and Spain in containing the pandemic are also slowly lifting their restrictions. Czech Republic’s was the first European government to impose the wearing of protective masks in public, with the country now. also becoming the first European country to relax its lockdown measures. With 6,000 total cases and 147 deaths, the country has already lifted some restrictions on exercise, opened some sports facilities and announced plans to reopen some shops this week. Poland, on the other hand, is set to reopen some of its shops next week, as of 19th April. The country has reported over 7,000 cases and 250 deaths in total. Thousands of shops have now also reopened in Austria, with everything from garden centres to DIY stores seeing cautious customers again. In an open letter sent on the eve of Easter, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said he wanted to “come out of this crisis as quickly as possible and fight for every job in Austria.” Meanwhile in Denmark, schools and daycare centres are set to reopen tomorrow (Wednesday), with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cautiously warning that the country can’t reopen too quickly. As of this morning, Denmark has had 6,513 total cases and 285 deaths, with Austria tallying 14,102 cases and 384 deaths. Neighbouring Norway has also indicated that it might follow suit soon enough.

Experts - like WHO's Direct General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus - have warned against premature reopenigns. Photo by Elma Okic (UN)