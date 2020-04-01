As More Countries Hit Record Daily Fatalities, UN Chief Says COVID-19 Is ‘The Greatest Test’ Since World War Two

883, 225. That’s the number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus so far. 44,156 of those cases have led to deaths all around the world, and as more countries continue to register record daily fatalities, the massive test we all face is clearer than ever.

More than 180 countries and regions have been affected by the virus, but now that several weeks have passed in certain hubs, countries are starting to record some truly troublesome statistics.

A record number of new daily deaths were reported in Spain, with the country seeing an increase of 849 deaths on Tuesday. Its current death count at the time of writing stands at 8,464. At the same time, nearly 10,000 new positive cases were recorded yesterday alone, a massive jump of nearly 11% that saw it pass 100,000 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, France saw its death toll rise by 499, bringing the total death count to 3,542. This means that, as of today, France’s death count is higher than China’s official one.

The United Kingdom, now slowly approaching the steeper part of a curve that countries like Italy have had to deal with for weeks, reported its own record, 381 deaths in one day. This latest number was described by Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove as “deeply shocking, disturbing, moving” yesterday evening, with the UK’s death toll now at 1,789.

In an effort to combat the continued spread of the virus, many countries have even announced lockdown extensions.

Earlier today, Italy announced that the restrictive nationwide measures will be extended to Monday 13th April. By the afternoon, Germany too announced an extension, with Angela Merkel saying the country’s social distancing measures will be extended until at least 19th April and will be re-evaluated on the Tuesday after Easter. “A pandemic does not stop for holidays,” Merkel warned the nation.

Meanwhile, the United Nation’s secretary-general described the current situation as the world’s “greatest test” since World War II

“COVID-19 is the greatest test that we have faced together since the formation of the United Nations,” UN Secretary-General Guterres said in a new report released Tuesday.

“This human crisis demands coordinated, decisive, inclusive and innovative policy action from the world’s leading economies – and maximum financial and technical support for the poorest and most vulnerable people and countries.”