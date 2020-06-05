As Malta Reopens And Europe Recovers, Coronavirus Cases Worldwide Explode

Today is a special day for Malta. As the island reopens a slew of establishments on the first day of “normality”, the smell of victory is in the air. Meanwhile, however, the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide is multiplying at its fastest pace yet.

While developed countries have been mostly recovering from a months-long battle with the coronavirus, emerging hotspots in Latin America, Africa, Asia and Middle East have only just started to feel the full force of the virus.

On 30th May, more new cases were reported in a single day worldwide than ever before: 134,064.

And this wasn’t a one-off case either: more than 100,000 new cases are being reported every single day.

According to a New York Times database, twice as many countries have reported a rise in new cases over the past two weeks as have reported declines, with most of these countries being ones that had yet to face the full wrath of COVID-19.