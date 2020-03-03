‘The Only Way We Beat Trump’: American-Maltese Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race, Endorses Joe Biden

Former candidate in the Democratic presidential race, Maltese-American Pete Buttigieg, has backed Joe Biden for the nomination a day after dropping out of the race.

This comes one day before Super Tuesday, a significant date in American politics, as voters turn to the polls to decide on their Democratic nomination.

“The only way we beat Trump is through a politics that reflects the decency of the American people, It’s what we sought to practice in my campaign – and it’s what Joe Biden has practiced his whole life.” He said in a Facebook post.

Although Buttigieg’s sudden sign-off is a surprise to many – last week he was leading in Democratic convention delegates – this calculated move gives Biden a boost in beating Senator Bernie Sanders to the Democratic nomination after trailing for much of the race.