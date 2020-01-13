Alleged Serial Rapist With A Case In Malta Arrested In Bulgaria For Sexual Harassment

A man with a history of sexual harassment in Malta has been arrested in Bulgaria following yet another alleged sexual attack.

Johan Stellingwerf was arrested in Sofia following an accusation that he sexually assaulted and raped a 32-year-old in Bulgaria on New Year’s Eve.

According to his victim, Stellingwerf met her at a bar before inviting her home and spiking her drink. The victim was then raped and thrown out onto the streets where she was later found by a police patrol. Bloody marks were found inside the man’s home following a police investigation.

The 38-year-old has a dark history as being the suspect of rape cases around the world. In 2007, he was charged with four counts of rape and one count of attempted rape in a case that saw several witnesses testify against him. He denied the accusations but was found guilty and jailed for ten years, a sentence that was later reduced to five years.

denied all the allegations and claimed that the girls had willingly participated in the sexual encounters. He was later suspected or rape in Spain, Poland and Malta, where he was charged in 2014 after his Maltese ex-girlfriend accused him of raping her several times.

Back then, Stellingwerf had filed an application in court challenging the police to prosecute the woman for filing a false police report and lying under oath. She was then found guilty of taking the law into her own hands after she held onto his possessions.

It is not clear how Stellingwerf arrived in Bulgaria but his history of sex crimes dates back to 2006 and hopefully his arrest in Sofia will spell his last.

