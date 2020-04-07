‘Your Actions Can Either Help Us Or Wreck Us’: Maltese Critical Care Nurse Shares The Most Poignant Photo Of The Month

Stress and paranoia have been the order of the day for millions of people all around the world as COVID-19 continues to spread across every continent on the planet. Back in Malta, it’s officially been one month since the islands got their very first case. Four people are currently in critical condition, with one of them being put on a ventilator.

As the nation enters its second month of fighting the global pandemic, a Maltese nurse in Critical Care shared what is easily the most powerful image to describe life in Mater Dei over the last couple of weeks.

“This is us,” Diane Faenza said on Facebook sharing a black and white photo of two Maltese nurses, covered from head to two in protective gear, in a clearly stressful embrace. “We are on the frontline. We are fighting this war against an invisible enemy.”

“Your actions can either help us, or wreck us. So please, please stay at home. You aren’t stuck at home, you are SAFE at home.”