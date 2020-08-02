‘You Wrote History’: Malta Sends Tribute To Jean Pierre Mizzi, Branding Expert And Former Footballer

Maltese athletes, businesspeople, colleagues and Fgura residents have paid tribute to Jean Pierre Mizzi after he passed away yesterday.

Mizzi, director of brand signage company Big Exhibits and a football player involved with both Melita F.C. and Fgura United F.C., is being remembered for his professionalism, serenity when it came to difficult matters and wanting to leave things in order for his family when he passes.

“Jean, you were one of a kind. With your work, you wrote history. You designed a stamp that was featured in nine out of 10 EU countries joining the E.U, in 2004. I

cannot get the news you passed away. I will treasure your professionalism forever. You made me, Maltapost and JP Advertising proud that day. Miss you brother and thank you for your smile,” said one former colleague.