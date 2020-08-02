د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘You Wrote History’: Malta Sends Tribute To Jean Pierre Mizzi, Branding Expert And Former Footballer

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Maltese athletes, businesspeople, colleagues and Fgura residents have paid tribute to Jean Pierre Mizzi after he passed away yesterday.

Mizzi, director of brand signage company Big Exhibits and a football player involved with both Melita F.C. and Fgura United F.C., is being remembered for his professionalism, serenity when it came to difficult matters and wanting to leave things in order for his family when he passes.

“Jean, you were one of a kind. With your work, you wrote history. You designed a stamp that was featured in nine out of 10 EU countries joining the E.U, in 2004. I
cannot get the news you passed away. I will treasure your professionalism forever. You made me, Maltapost and JP Advertising proud that day. Miss you brother and thank you for your smile,” said one former colleague.

Melita F.C. sent a tribute to Mizzi, thanking him for his contributions to the team.

“Today we have lost one of the family who has been side by side with us for so many years and we will cherish all the many laughs we shared.”

And his hard work ethic was praised, with people saying he would drop whatever he was doing to help you if you needed it.

His calm focus was remembered.

As well as his presence as a reliable friend and loved one.

RIP Jean Pierre

READ NEXT: 'I'll Never Accept Anyone Abusing My Family': Maltese Man Opens Up After Emotional Video Goes Viral

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK